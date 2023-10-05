CM Naveen Inaugurates BPUT Tech Carnival-2023

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik on Thursday inaugurated the BPUT Tech Carnival-2023 at IMMT Auditorium in Bhubaneswar

Addressing the students and dignitaries, CM said that technology is the pivot of our future. Our growth and well-being depend on our hold on advanced and emerging technologies. He added that we must keep ourselves engaged with the latest technology and stay ahead.

He further said that the Biju Patnaik University of Technology is a pre-eminent institution in the realm of technical education in our country. It has produced many brilliant technocrats contributing immensely to the development of the state and the nation.

He emphasized that Odisha has made great strides in skilling its youth, making them employable and transforming Odisha into the skill capital of the World.

CM also said that the World Skill Center is a premier institute providing advanced skill training in several trades. Our efforts have been highly influential in making our children globally employable.

Speaking on the BPUT Tech Carnival 2023, the CM said it helps to engage students in Technical, Cultural, and Sports activities. He expressed happiness that the event will be a calendar event to acknowledge and appreciate our students’ hard work, sincerity, and dedication.

The CM inaugurated the web portal and a poster for the event.

Minister Skill Development Shri Pritiranjan Gharai said that under Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik’s visionary leadership, Odisha has become an epicenter of technical education. While the students receive quality technical education here in the state, students from outside the state also come here for their education.

Principal Secretary Skill Development & Technical Education Smt. Usha Padhi and Secretary to CM (5-T) Shri V.K. Pandian were also present.

BPUT Vice Chancellor, Prof. Amiya Kumar Rath delivered the welcome address while Registrar Nishi Punam Minz proposed the vote of thanks.