In Pics: Mahira Khan shares more pics from pre-wedding rituals

Islamabad: Pakistani actor Mahira Khan really had the most beautiful wedding. On Thursday, she took to Instagram to share a fresh bunch of pictures from her pre-wedding rituals.

The first few photos showed her in a white and golden suit. She tied her hair in a braid and posed for pictures around the house, on her bed and sitting on a couch, talking to someone. Mahira also wore a garland around her neck in one of the pictures.

More pictures showed her in an orange-green anarkali suit. She wore green glass bangles and flowers all over.

Mahira also shared a caption to talk more about her mother and friends at the wedding. “My mother had one wish… to start the wedding with a dua. My beautiful Ama, who is in a wheel chair – one would think she can’t do much – but really, she can do everything and anything. She sat and managed the decoration downstairs, the table, the moving around of furniture anddd she was ready dot on time… Alhumdulillah for our parents.”

“Later on that day, my childhood girlfriends had a mayun for me. Alhumdulillah for friends I can call my sisters. P.S I took a bud of the motia and put it in my baali before going down.. for my Nani and Dadi,” she

wrote.