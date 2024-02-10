CM Naveen Graces India Vs Spain FIH Pro League Match At Kalinga Hockey Stadium

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today graced the Men’s FIH Pro League 2023/24 match between India and Spain at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar and wished the teams the very best.

The stadium atmosphere was vibrant and electric with hockey fans cheering to see the Chief Minister along with their favourite teams on the turf.

Expressing his delight on the return of International hockey in Odisha, Chief Minister Sh. Patnaik said, “It is with great pleasure I once again welcome the hockey fraternity to Odisha. The World Cup 2023 was a huge success, and since then the enthusiasm for hockey has been on the rise. My best wishes to all teams participating in the FIH Pro League 2023/24 season”.

Odisha’s partnership with Hockey India through the years has played a significant role in bringing the best of Hockey tournaments to the country and creating a holistic ecosystem

The Indian Men’s Team will face the Netherlands, Spain, Australia and Ireland in their home matches from February 10 to 16 in Bhubaneswar. They will then shift to Rourkela for their return fixtures taking place between 19 to 25 February. Meanwhile, the Women’s Team will play the return fixtures against the United States of America, China, the Netherlands and Australia from February 12 to 18.