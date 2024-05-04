Second lookout circular issued against Prajwal Revanna

Bengaluru: Karnataka home minister Gangadharaiah Parameshwara said on Saturday that the state’s law enforcement authorities have served a second lookout notice against JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna and his father HD Revanna. The home minister said the notice was issued yesterday and the duo will have to reply to it by evening.

Prajwal Revanna, who reportedly went abroad after sexually explicit videos allegedly recorded by him surfaced in Karnataka’s Hassan, had sought more time to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT). However, his request was rejected by the authorities.

The first lookout circular was issued against him earlier this week.

“We have issued lookout notices against both HD Revanna and Prajwal Revanna. We had issued a lookout notice to HD Revanna as he may plan to go abroad. But the second notice was given yesterday. They have time until this evening to reply to the notices…,” G Parameshwara said, per ANI.

He said Revanna has also applied for bail in the Mysuru kidnapping case as well.

A complaint has been filed against HD Revanna by the son of a woman who was allegedly “abducted and sexually abused” in Mysuru.

In his complaint filed in the KR Nagar police in Mysuru, the man said his mother worked as a housemaid at HD Revanna’s house for six years before returning to her village, where she worked as a daily-wage labourer.

He said in the complaint he had come across a video of her month being abused by Prajwal Revanna. Soon after that, his mother went missing.

The Holenarsipura MLA and his associate were booked under Sections 364A (kidnapping for ransom), 365 (kidnapping with intent to cause harm), and 34 (common intention) of the IPC.

This was the second complaint linked with the purported sex videos.