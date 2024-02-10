CM Naveen pays tribute to veteran BJD leader V Sugnana Kumari Deo at Sankha Bhawan

Bhubaneswar: The mortal remains of Sugnana Kumari Deo, a veteran Biju Janata Dal leader and former MLA, were flown from Chennai to the party office, Sankha Bhawan, in Bhubaneswar, where Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal President Naveen Patnaik paid his respects.

Sugnana Kumari Deo had served as a representative for Khalikote and Kabisuryanagar assembly constituencies for 10 terms and played a key role in organizing the party.

The Chief Minister expressed his condolences and called her demise an irreparable loss. Several BJD leaders and workers also paid their respects to her.