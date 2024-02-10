Enforcement Directorate Seizes Properties Of Golden Land Developers Ltd

Bhubaneswar: The Directorate of Enforcement carried out search operations at 19 locations in Odisha, Punjab, Chandigarh and Delhi on February 8, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 in the matter of M/s. Golden Land Developers Limited and others.

ED initiated an investigation based on FIR registered by the CBI, SPE, Kolkata under various sections of IPC 1860 against M/s Golden Land Developers Limited.

The investigation revealed that accused persons, entities and companies associated with M/s Golden Land Developers Limited had raised huge amounts of money from the general public in the garb of real estate development.

They had floated illegal financial schemes of lump sum deposits, Recurring Deposits, RD/Monthly investment schemes (MIS), YLY plans, etc. in the guise of plot booking without any approval of the regulatory authorities such as RBI, SEBI, ROC, etc. by alluring the depositors of “higher returns against the deposits made in the company”. Large-scale diversion of cash to sister concerns and the accounts of directors and associates has also been unearthed.

During the search operations, a total amount of Rs.43.48 Lakhs in cash and Rs.64.22 lakhs in bank balances of the searched persons along with a Toyota Fortuner car worth 35 lakhs were seized. Further various incriminating documents including property papers of 1500 acres related to the case and digital devices have also been seized from various premises.

Further investigation is underway and detailed reports are awaited.