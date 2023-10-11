CM Naveen Felicitates Odisha Hockey Stars Amit Rohidas, Deep Grace Ekka With Cash Award For Hangzhou Feat

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik felicitated Odisha’s hockey players, Amit Rohidas and Deep Grace Ekka, for their remarkable feat in the recently concluded Hangzhou Asian Games. He felicitated Amit Rohidas with a cash award of Rs 1.5 crore, while Deep Grace Ekka was felicitated with a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh.

Both the players were part of the Indian Hockey Teams. While the men’s team had bagged the coveted Gold & qualified for the Paris Olympics 2O24, the women’s team had secured the bronze.

Chief Minister expressed his immense pride in the achievements of these two outstanding players, who have brought great honour to the state through their dedication, hard work, and exceptional talent.

Secretary (5T) V K Pandian was also present during the felicitation and congratulated both the players for their commitment and hard work for the country.

Amit Rohidas, a prominent hockey player, has consistently displayed exemplary skills on the field. He has been an instrumental part of the Indian Men’s Hockey Team, contributing significantly to their victories on the international stage. Amit’s stellar performance has made him a role model for aspiring athletes across the nation, particularly in Sundargarh, the hockey cradle of Odisha.

Deep Grace Ekka, a star in the world of women’s hockey, has also been a source of pride for the young women players of the state.Her consistent excellence in defense has been instrumental in the success of the Indian Women’s Hockey Team at many international events.

Both Amit Rohidas and Deep Grace Ekka expressed their gratitude for the honor and vowed to continue working hard to bring more glory to Odisha and the nation through their sporting achievements.