IND vs. AFG, ODI World Cup: Rohit’s ton helps India beat Afghanistan by 8 wickets

Skipper Rohit Sharma’s fastest World Cup ton by an Indian batter helped the Men in Blue register a massive 8-wicket victory over Afghanistan in their second World Cup match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Indian skipper made an emphatic start to the match with a six-hitting spree and smashed an 84-ball 131 to record the most number of centuries in World Cup history, while Ishan Kishan (47), Virat Kohli (55 not out) and Shreyas Iyer (25 not out) chipped in with useful contributions as the hosts romped home in 35 overs.

Rohit Sharma tore the Afghanistan bowling apart in the first 10 overs. Rohit and Ishan shared a 156-run partnership for the opening wicket to set the platform for the chase.

Earlier, Afghanistan scored 272/8. Jasprit Bumrah recorded figures of 4/39 and Hardik Pandya meanwhile took two breaking a 121-run partnership between Afghanistan skipper Hashamtullah Shahidi and Azmatullah Omarzai. Mohammed Siraj returned wicketless and conceded 76 runs in nine overs.