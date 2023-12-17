CM Naveen Announces Rs 3L Ex-Gratia For Kin Of Deceased In Sundargarh Road Mishap

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has expressed deep grief over the death of five people in a road accident near Tangar Munda in Sundargarh district today.

The Chief Minister announced an ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased.

The Odisha CM also ordered to provide proper treatment free of cost to the injured victims and wished them a speedy recovery. All the victims are from the Sundargarh district.

At least five persons were killed and two others sustained critical injuries after a truck crashed into an autorickshaw near Telendihi village under Sadar police limits in Sundargarh district on Sunday.

As per reports, about seven persons from the Bagicha Pada area were returning home in an autorickshaw after attending a feast. At Telendihi the auto halted for a while. At that time, a sand-laden Hyva truck crashed into the vehicle. As a result, the two vehicles fell into a nearby field.

In the mishap, five persons from the auto died on the spot while two others were seriously injured. The injured were rescued by the locals and rushed to the Sundargarh District Headquarters hospital. they are said to be in critical condition. The driver of the truck was captured by the local people.

Meanwhile, the police have reached the spot and initiated an investigation.