Car collides with President Joe Biden’s motorcade in US’ Delaware

Delaware: A car collided with part of US President Joe Biden’s motorcade in Delaware’s Wilmington on Sunday. The collision occurred as Biden and first lady Jill Biden left an event with campaign staff. Both of them were unharmed, according to news agency Associated Press.

The car, a beige Ford, then tried to continue into a closed-off intersection, before Secret Service personnel surrounded the vehicle with weapons and instructed the driver to put his hands up.

Meanwhile, Biden was rushed into his waiting vehicle, where his wife was already seated.

Reporters, who were questioning Biden minutes ago, were also quickly rounded up by the staff to join the motorcade as it departed.