Claudia Goldin receives Nobel Prize in economics

Glasgow: Professor Claudia Goldin has been awarded the Nobel Prize in Economics 2023, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced on October 9th. The Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences, awarded in memory of Alfred Nobel, was bestowed upon Professor Claudia Goldin of Harvard University for her comprehensive research on women’s contribution to the labor market.

Economic Sciences 2023 laureate Claudia Goldin provided the first comprehensive account of women’s earnings and labor market participation throughout the centuries. Her research reveals the causes of change and the main sources of the remaining gender gap.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences stated that the 2023 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel was awarded to Claudia Goldin “for advancing our understanding of women’s labor market outcomes.”

Goldin is the 55th recipient of the prize and the third woman to receive the award since its inception in 1969. With this, the prestigious Nobel awards season concludes for the year.

Commenting on Goldin’s work and contribution, the Academy said: “By delving into archives, compiling and correcting historical data, this year’s economic sciences laureate Claudia Goldin has presented new and often surprising facts. She has also provided us with a deeper understanding of the factors that affect women’s opportunities in the labor market and how much their work has been in demand.”

“The fact that women’s choices have often been, and continue to be, limited by marriage and responsibilities for the home and family is at the heart of her analyses and explanatory models. Goldin’s studies have also taught us that change takes time because choices that impact entire careers are based on expectations that may later prove to be false.”