No Sexual Assault Complaint from Rescued Mother-daughter: Sundargarh SDPO

Sundargarh: The Sundargarh SDPO Himanshu Behera said on Monday that the mother and daughter found wandering around naked and saved by Sundargarh MLA Kusum Tete are actually from Chhattisgarh, not Jharkhand.

The family of the two women, who are roughly 45 and 27 years old, have identified them. The woman’s younger sister recognized them and stated Sundargarh Town Police, SDPO added.

It was discovered throughout the investigation that the two women are from Chhattisgarh. The woman’s younger sister has recognized them. They had left their home on Wednesday and are mentally ill. Since that time, their relatives have been looking for them. They want to be taken back home by their relatives. When he visited the “Astha Gruha” and assessed the victims’ health, SDPO Behera promised that the necessary legal measures would be taken.

The SDPO responded, “We have not yet received any complaint of rape from their family members. If they were sexually exploited, we have not yet confirmed it. We are investigating the situation thoroughly, and if any such crimes are found, harsh action will be taken.”

According to the woman’s sister, she has been ill and psychologically disturbed since her husband died eight years ago. However, how they arrived in Odisha and why they wandered the streets naked is still unknown.

It is important to note that the two women were seen walking uncovered along College Road, one of Sundargarh’s busiest streets. Kusum Tete, a Sundargarh MLA headed to a protest, saw them and covered them with shawls.