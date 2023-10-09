Salman Khan Introduces Niece Alizeh As His New Clothing Collection Model

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Salman Khan finally gave fans a look at the little piece of heart by posting two amusing photos of himself and his niece, Alizeh Agnihotri.

On Instagram, Salman posted photos of himself and Alizeh during his apparel brand’s photo session. Alizeh is the daughter of Salman’s sister, Alvira Khan.

The two people are dressed in jeans and denim shirts in the first picture. With her hands around Salman’s waist, Alizeh is seen leaning against him. On it, “Say hello to my” is written.

In the following photo, Alizeh is wearing a black dress with a jacket, while Salman is sporting a black T-shirt, leggings, and a black winter jacket.

‘Designed for love’ is written across it.

Salman posted two photos of himself with Alizeh along with the remark, “Genes mein hai love & care… we’re just being us. @alizehagnihotri is featured in the brand-new women’s line! @beinghumanclothing.”

Salman is awaiting the release of ‘Tiger 3’ in the workplace. Emraan Hashmi and Katrina Kaif are also included. Diwali is the film’s scheduled release date.

Alizeh will make her stage debut with ‘Farrey.’