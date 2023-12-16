Cinematic Air Salute To Prabhas By Toronto, Canada By Rebel Star Fans!

There is no doubt that Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is one of the biggest phenomena of the year that the audience will witness on the big screens on 22nd December. Fans are indeed excited to witness this larger-than-life action spectacle created by the biggest action director Prashanth Neel. Amid the rising excitement, the Prabhas fans are not leaving any stone unturned to express their love for the rebel star’s arrival with the release of the film. Now, in an attempt to showcase their love for Prabhas, the fans from Toronto, Canada gave a cinematic air salute to the pan-India star.

As Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire continuously nears its release, the excitement of Prabhas fans has started to show its effect in reality. Now, they gave a cinematic air salute to the pan India star with multiple helicopters flying in the sky on a massive poster of Prabhas from his upcoming Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire on the ground. While sharing this massive fan activity, the makers shared a video capturing Prabhas fans giving an air salute. They further jotted down the caption –

“A cinematic air salute to @actorprabhas by Canada Rebel Star Fans 🚁#SalaarCeaseFire in cinemas worldwide from December 22nd! 💥”

<>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hombale Films (@hombalefilms)

</>

This is indeed a testament to the rising madness of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire among the fans which is not just limited to India but is well spread across the world. Moreover, as the film marks the first collaboration of the KGF director Prashanth Neel and Baahubali star Prabhas, this in itself guarantees the arrival of a one-of-a-kind cinematic spectacle.

Hombale Films, Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire will star Prabhas along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur. The film will be released in theatres on December 22, 2023.