S. S. Rajamouli joins the Salaar Saga! Buys the first ticket of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire!

With its release date nearing, the fervour of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is constantly rising at a fever pitch. Ever since the release of its action-packed trailer, the audience are immensely excited to watch the never-before-seen world of Khansaar presented by the biggest action director Prashanth Neel. Now, giving fire to the ever-rising excitement, the Legendary director S. S. Rajamouli has joined the Salaal Saga by buying the first ticket of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire.

As the exhilaration around Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is well visible among the masses, it has now been raised to a whole different level with the Legendary director S. S. Rajamouli who has brought the first ticket of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire in Nizam.

While sharing this remarkable moment, the makers shared a picture with pan India star Prabhas along with actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, director Prashanth Neel, and director S. S. Rajamouli in the frame holding the first ticket. Expressing their excitement, they further jotted down the caption –

“Legendary Director @ssrajamouli garu buys the first ticket for #SalaarCeaseFire in Nizam 🎟️Nizam grand release by @mythriofficial💥”

This is indeed a remarkable milestone in the journey of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire as it means the meeting of several magnificent forces of Indian cinema with the Legendary director S. S. Rajamouli, biggest action director Prashanth Neel, Pan India star Prabhas and extremely talented Prithviraj Sukumaran. Now, this has indeed raised the excitement to watch the film on the big screen.

Hombale Films, Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire will star Prabhas along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur. The film will be released in theatres on December 22, 2023.