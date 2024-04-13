Chennai-based Vels University Confers Honorary Doctorate on Actor Ram Charan

Chennai: The Vels University in Chennai on Saturday conferred Telugu superstar Ram Charan with an honorary doctorate in literature.

The RRR actor graced the university’s graduation ceremony as the chief guest during the institution’s 14th Annual Convocation. Informing about the event the University shared on its official handle on X, “Thiru. Ram Charan, Indian actor, film producer, and entrepreneur, received an honorary Doctor of Literature degree from Vels University at their 14th Annual Convocation.”

During the same event, honorary doctorates were awarded to Dr. P. Veeramuthuvel, the Project Director of Chandrayaan-3 at ISRO, Padma Shri Sharath Kamal Achanta, an Indian professional table tennis player and Dr. GSK Velu, Founder Chairman & Managing Director of Trivitron Healthcare. This prestigious recognition has also been previously awarded to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Director Shankar and other esteemed individuals.

On work front, Ram Charan is currently busy with his forthcoming projects, ‘RC 16’ and ‘RC 17’, ‘Game Changer’, the movie directed by acclaimed filmmaker Shankar, renowned for his works such as ‘Nayak’, ‘Anniyan’, ‘Sivaji: The Boss’, and ‘Kaadhal’. The film also features actress Kiara Advani.