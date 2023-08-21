Ragging allegations surface in Puri medical college; police complaint lodged

Puri: A first-year MBBS student of Sri Jagannath Medical College in Puri has brought serious allegations of ragging against some of his seniors.

As per the allegation of the first-year student, some students of the second year forcibly shaved off his beard and misbehaved with him.

Following the allegations, the Dean of the college reportedly discussed the matter with the anti-ragging committee. Subsequently, the college authorities filed a complaint at Penthakata Marine police station.

Puri SDPO stated that they have launched an investigation into the incident.