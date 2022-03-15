CBSE Redresses Discrepancies In Odia Paper Of 10th Board Exams In 24 Hrs, Over 28K Students Get Revised Marks

New Delhi: The Expert Committee formed by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) committee to examine the discrepancies being flagged in the questions and the answer key of Odia Class X paper has submitted its report within 24 hours.

The Committee submitted its report at 6.00 PM on 14.03.2022 and based on the report of the expert committee, the CBSE has evaluated the OMRs of Odia Class-X with the correct answer key approved by the expert committee.

The revised performance of students has been since sent to the concerned schools for onward information of the students. A total of 28,310 students have benefitted as a result of this revision.

Notably, the performance of students in Class X Term-I examinations was communicated to the respective schools through email by CBSE on 11th March 2022. CBSE also made available a Dispute Rederrsal Mechanism on the same day.

On a serious dispute being brought to the notice of the Shiksha Mantri Dharmendra Pradhan on 14th March 2022 regarding the Answer Key of Odia Class-X, it was directed by the Education Minister that the dispute must be resolved within the next 24 hours and students’ grievance addressed immediately & appropriately.

Accordingly, with a view to ascertaining the factual position, an expert committee was constituted by CBSE for examining the discrepancies mentioned in the representation.

