Banakalagi Niti of Holy Trinity; No Public Darshan at Srimandir for 6 Hrs Wednesday

Puri: Public darshan of the Holy Trinity will remain closed for six hours for Banakalagi Niti (the ritual of painting the idols) of the three deities in Puri Shree Jagannath Temple on Wednesday.

Informing about the closure, the I &PR posted on ‘X’, darshan of Shri Jagannath and his siblings will be closed for general public from 6.00 PM to 12 midnight. The significant ritual will be performed on Wednesday the day of Baisakha Krushna Amabasya. Along with this, some activities associated with Anabasar Niti will also be held. Darshan will be closed after the completion of ‘Dwitiya Bhogamandap’.

ପୁରୀ ଶ୍ରୀମନ୍ଦିର ସମ୍ବନ୍ଧିତ ସୂଚନା: ଆସନ୍ତାକାଲି ତା୮.୫.୨୦୨୪ ରିଖ ବୁଧବାର ବୈଶାଖ: କୃଷ୍ଣ ଅମାବାସ୍ୟା ତିଥି ଶ୍ରୀବିଗ୍ରହମାନଙ୍କ “ଵନକଲାଗି” ନୀତି ଅନୁଷ୍ଠିତ ହେବ। ତତ୍ ସହିତ ଅନବସର ପିଣ୍ଡିରେ ଅନବସର ନୀତି ସମ୍ବନ୍ଧିତ କେତେକ ଆନୁଷଙ୍ଗିକ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟ ମଧ୍ୟ ସମ୍ପାଦିତ ହେବ। ଏଣୁ ଦ୍ୱିତୀୟ ଭୋଗମଣ୍ଡପ ଭୋଗ ଶେଷ ହେବାପରେ ଆପାତତଃ ସନ୍ଧ୍ୟା… — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) May 7, 2024

Banakalagi or Shreemukha Singara Niti is a ritual that is performed every Wednesday or Thursday. Three Dattamahapatras grind the ‘Banaka’ and then climb up the throne while taking the paste to begin the ‘Banakalagi’ ceremony. When performing this service to the middle ‘Bada’, the palia Mekap shows the baitha (Lamp) taking it from the Akhanda. Once the Banakalagi is over, the Dattamahapatras get down from the throne.

Banaka is prepared using kasturi, harital, karpura, kesar, kalasankha, and dhalasankha. The garbhagruha or sanctum sanctorum of the temple remains closed, and no outsiders are allowed inside during this ritual, which the Dattamahapatra servitors perform.