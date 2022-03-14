CBSE Forms Panel To Probe Discrepancies In Odia Paper Of 10th Board Exams

Bhubaneswar: In a bid to probe into the alleged discrepancies in the questions and the answer key of Odia paper of Class-10’s Term-1 examinations, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has formed an expert committee on Monday.

On the basis of the report of the expert committee, the appropriate decision will be taken by the board within 24 hours.

“CBSE has set up an expert committee to examine the discrepancies being flagged in the questions and the answer key of Odia Class X Paper. An appropriate decision will be taken by the Board within 24 hours, on the basis of the report of the expert committee,” the CBSE stated.

Earlier this month, parents and students across the State raised complaints about this matter and had requested the CBSE to inquire into the matter and re-evaluate the Odia paper for the sake of the students.