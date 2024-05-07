Hema Malini Joins BJP’s Star Campaigners in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Prominent actress and Mathura MP, Hema Malini, has been added to the list of BJP’s star campaigners in Odisha. She is set to campaign for BJP candidates in South of Odisha. She has been included in Odisha BJP’s list of star campaigners in place of Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

On May 9th, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will arrive in the state to campaign for the BJP. Gadkari is scheduled to address the rally in Puri district, while Sarma will campaign in Malkangiri, Chitrakonda, and Khallikote.

Furthermore, on Wednesday, BJP leader and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will campaign at Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium in Bhawanipatna.

