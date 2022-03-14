Odisha Parents Federation Threatens To Shut CBSE’s Regional Office Over Discrepancies In Odia Paper

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Parents Federation on Monday threatened to disrupt the functioning of the regional office of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) here over alleged discrepancies in the questions and the answer key of Odia paper of Class-10’s Term-1 examinations.

Today, representatives of the federation met the regional director of CBSE and discussed the issue. They had also submitted a letter in this regard.

In its letter, the federation has asked the CBSE to take action within seven days. It also has threatened to stage a massive protest in front of the board’s regional office in Bhubaneswar if the issue is not resolved within a week.

While the students are in distress, on the other hand, the guardians have demanded to reveal the right answers and evaluate the paper or to provide the grace marks. Earlier, errors were also reported in the English paper.

Notably, the CBSE had declared the results of the Term-1 examinations on March 12. However, many students had taken to Twitter claiming that the question paper had several errors and grace marks were not awarded for the same.

Some students also claimed that there were several wrong answers in the answer key.

Meanwhile, CBSE has formed an expert committee to probe into the alleged discrepancies in the questions and the answer key of Odia paper of Class-10’s Term-1 examinations.

“CBSE has set up an expert committee to examine the discrepancies being flagged in the questions and the answer key of Odia Class X paper. An appropriate decision will be taken by the Board within 24 hours, on the basis of the report of the expert committee,” the board tweeted today.

“It is known that the performance of students in Class X Term-I examinations was communicated to all the schools by CBSE on 11.03.2022. CBSE has also made available a Dispute Redressal Mechanism on the same day to address the genuine issues of the students,” the CBSE said in a statement.

“A dispute has been received from a school regarding the Answer Key of Odia subject in Class-X claiming that the answers given in the answer key for some of the questions are wrong. Therefore, with a view to ascertain the factual position, an expert committee has been constituted by the board which will examine the discrepancies raised in the representation. An appropriate decision will be taken by the Board within 24 hours, on the basis of the report of the expert committee,” the statement added.

