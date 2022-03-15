Salman Khan Unveils Teaser Of Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34; Calls It ‘Eidi’ For Fans

Mumbai: Salman Khan unveiled the teaser of Ajay Devgn’s next film, Runway 34 on Tuesday. The film is slated to release around Eid on April 29.

Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Salman wrote, “I don’t have any film ready toh maine apne bhai @ajaydevgn se request ki hai if he can come on Eid, Eidi dene ke liye. Chalo iss Eid hum sab celebrate karenge aur dekhenge #Runway34 (I didn’t have any film release on Eid this year, so I have requested my brother Ajay Devgn to come on Eid with the Eidi (gift). We all will celebrate Eid and watch Ranway 34).”

Ajay Devgn also shared the teaser on his Instagram, along with the caption, “The truth is hidden 35,000 feet above the ground.”

Runway 34 has been directed and produced by Ajay Devgn. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh, Boman Irani and Carry Minati. Talking about the film, he said in a statement, “Runway 34 is a high-octane thriller inspired by true events. It is special to me for many reasons.”

Talking about the teaser, it shows a glimpse of Ajay Devgn as a pilot, who finds himself in a tricky situation as his plane faces turbulence amid bad weather.