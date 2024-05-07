Caught on Cam! Couple Steals Cash From Garment Shop in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A couple wearing masks recently robbed a garment shop at Lewis Road in Bhubaneswar and got away with Rs 10,900 from the cash counter. The entire incident was captured by the CCTV camera at the shop.

The man stole the money from the cash counter while the woman kept the salesman engaged in a conversation showing interest in purchasing clothes.

In a purported video, circling on social media and news channels, a couple arrived at the shop in a car and left after the robbery.

The CCTV footage clearly shows the man, pretending to be on his phone, walking towards the cash counter, opening the drawer, taking out the cash, putting it in his pocket, and confidently leaving the shop. The woman who was with him also left the shop soon after.

The owner of the garment shop, Satyajit Sahu, reported the incident to Badagada police and filed a complaint. The police have started an investigation by tracing the car used in the crime.