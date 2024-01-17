Car Hits Pedestrians In Jagatsinghpur, One killed, Another Critical

Jagatsinghpur: A pedestrian was killed while another sustained critical injuries as a car hit them near Balia store in Jagatsinghpur on Wednesday.

The identities of the deceased and the injured persons are yet to be ascertained.

As per reports, the car driver lost control of the wheels of the vehicle due to its high speed and hit the pedestrians on the road. As a result, one person died on the spot while another was seriously injured.

The injured person was immediately rushed to the hospital. Police on receiving the information reached the scene and initiated a probe into the matter.