Buses except CNG, electric, BS-VI diesel likely to be barred from entering Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi may impose a ban on passenger buses, except those running on CNG, electricity, and BS-VI diesel, to curb emissions and address air pollution.

Under stage 4 of the graded response action plan, or GRAP, only trucks are currently barred from entering the city.

The report suggests that the authorities are likely to impose a complete ban on passenger buses except those running on CNG, electricity and BS-VI diesel from entering the national capital after Chhath Puja.

The proposed restriction aims to curtail the emissions from traditional diesel-powered buses, which are identified as major contributors to the deteriorating air quality. According to a Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) analysis, the city experiences peak pollution from November 1 to 15, when the number of stubble-burning incidents in Punjab and Haryana increases.