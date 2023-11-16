Automated System To Tank Up Flights at Biju Patnaik International Airport Soon

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Patnaik International Airport is all set to get automated underground system to refuel aircraft. It will be implemented within two years.

According to information, a Chennai-based company has won the bid to lay fuel hydrants in two years and make refueling easy. The pipes will be laid from the air turbine fuel (ATF) station using latest German technology near the airport to the operational area.

There will be 24 hydrant points for aircraft bays, said airport director and the underground drilling will be done with all safety measures, said Prasanna Pradhan, the Airport director.