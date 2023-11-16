“Gods Child”: Anushka Sharma praises hubby Virat Kohli as he scores 50th ODI century

Mumbai: Actor Anushka Sharma on Wednesday night penned down an appreciation note for her husband Virat Kohli as he became the first player in the history of ODI cricket to score 50 centuries.

Taking to Instagram, Anushka shared a post on her stories which she captioned, “God is the best script writer. Utterly grateful to him for blessing me with your love, and to watch you grow from strength and achieve all that you have and will, being honest to yourself and to the sport always. You are truly gods child.”

reached the milestone during India’s ongoing World Cup semifinal against New Zealand at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.