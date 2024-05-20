India Declares State Mourning on May 21 for Iran President Ebrahim Raisi’s Death

New Delhi: India declared a one-day state mourning on Tuesday, May 21, across the country as a mark of respect for Iranian President Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi and the country’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian who died in a helicopter crash.

The National Flag will be flown at half-mast on all buildings where it is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on the day of mourning, the ministry said.

“As a mark of respect to the departed souls, the Government of India has declared a one day’s state mourning on May 21, 2024 (Tuesday) throughout the country,” the Ministry of Home Affairs said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, PM Narendra Modi sent his condolences to Raisi’s family and the people of Iran. “India stands with Iran in this time of sorrow,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

Deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic demise of Dr. Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran. His contribution to strengthening India-Iran bilateral relationship will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family and the people of Iran.… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 20, 2024

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, on Monday, expressed shock over the death of Raisi and Amir-Abdollahian and said India stands with the people of Iran at this time of tragedy.

“Deeply shocked to hear of the passing away of Iran’s President Dr Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister H. Amir-Abdollahian in the helicopter crash,” Jaishankar said on X.

Deeply shocked to hear of the passing away of Iran’s President Dr Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister H. Amir-Abdollahian in the helicopter crash. Recall my many meetings with them, most recently in January 2024. Our condolences to their families. We stand with the people of… — Dr. S. Jaishankar (Modi Ka Parivar) (@DrSJaishankar) May 20, 2024

The Iranian president, the country’s foreign minister and several other officials were found dead on Monday, hours after their helicopter crashed in a foggy, mountainous region of the country’s northwest, Iran state media reported.

The 63-year-old Raisi and his entourage were heading to the northwestern city of Tabriz after returning from a visit to a locality on the Azerbaijan-Iran border on Sunday when their helicopter crashed in northwestern Iran. Raisi, Abdollahian and a number of other officials onboard the chopper were found dead Monday at the site of the helicopter crash.