Graffiti threatening Arvind Kejriwal surfaces in Delhi Metro stations

New Delhi: Graffiti threatening Arvind Kejriwal reportedly surfaced inside the national capital’s Rajiv Chowk and Patel Nagar metro stations, prompting the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) allegation that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP were planning an attack on the chief minister.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh claimed the alleged conspiracy to attack Arvind Kejriwal was hatched inside the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

“The BJP has been in a state of panic ever since Arvind Kejriwal came out of jail. The BJP is now plotting to launch a deadly attack on Arvind Kejriwal. This conspiracy is being conducted directly from the Prime Minister’s Office. A threat of attack on Kejriwal ji has been written at Rajiv Chowk and Patel Nagar Metro stations,” Sanjay Singh claimed today.

According to reports, threatening messages were also scribbled inside metro trains.

AAP leader Atishi said the BJP is rattled by their future defeat in Delhi’s Lok Sabha elections.

She claimed the BJP used Swati Maliwal to target Arvind Kejriwal.