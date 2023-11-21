Burglars loot cash, jewellery from locked house in Balasore

Balasore: Burglars broke into a house in Balasore and decamped with cash and gold jewelleries with other accessories.

The incident took place at Palagaon of kedarpur panchayat in Balasore district.

According to sources, the burglars entered the house when nobody was present in the house and looted the gold ornaments along with other accessories. When the family members returned home, they found that the valuables kept inside were missing.

On being alerted, a police team rushed to the spot and conducted an inquiry.