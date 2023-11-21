Body of youth found in drain under mysterious circumstances in Bolangir

Bolangir: Body of a youth was recovered from a drain at Patnagarh under Lathor police limits in Bolangir district.

The body was first spotted by the locals in a drain in front of Agrasen bhawan. The locals then informed the police immediately.

The police rushed to the spot and seized the body. However the cause of the death has not been discovered yet.

The body was sent for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway.