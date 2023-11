Bhadrak: At least six rooms were reduced to ashes after fire broke out in Achak village in Tihidi block of Bhadrak district.

According to reports, smoke sighted from a house in the village. The blaze then spread very rapidly to the other house and engulfed at least six rooms in the houses of two families.

The villagers informed the fire brigaders to douse the flame. However the exact reason for the mishap is yet to be ascertained.