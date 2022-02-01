Budget 2022: Direct Payment Of Rs 2.37 Lakh Cr MSP For Paddy Procurement

New Delhi: While presenting the Union Budget 2022-23 in the Parliament today, the Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman said “the procurement of wheat in Rabi 2021-22 and the estimated procurement of paddy in Kharif 2021-22 will cover 1208 lakh metric tonnes of wheat and paddy from 163 lakh farmers, and `2.37 lakh crore direct payment of MSP value to their accounts”.

“Support will be provided for post-harvest value addition, enhancing domestic consumption, and for branding millet products nationally and internationally. For farmers to adopt suitable varieties of fruits and vegetables, and to use appropriate production and harvesting techniques, our government will provide a comprehensive package with participation of state governments,” the FM said.

Further introducing and promoting digitisation in the agri sector, a scheme in public private partnership (PPP) mode will be launched for delivery of digital and hi-tech services to farmers with the involvement of public sector research and extension institutions along with private agri-tech players and stakeholders of the agri-value chain, she said.

The provision for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana has been decreased to Rs 15,500.00 crore in Budget 2022-23 from Rs 15,989.39 crore in the Revised Estimate of 2021-22. The provision for Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) is Rs 68,000.00 crore, slightly up from Rs 67,500 crore in the Revised Estimate of 2021-22.