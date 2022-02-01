Union Budget: CM Naveen Says Odisha’s Genuine Demands On Rural Housing Neglected

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, in his reaction to the Union Budget 2022-23, has said that the people are shocked that the genuine demands of Odisha on rural housing are neglected, while the same is considered for other States.

The Odisha CM, in a televised message, said: “Increased allocation under Jal Jeevan Mission and PMAY are welcome steps. However, people of Odisha are shocked that the genuine demands of Odisha on rural housing are neglected, while the same is considered for other States. I hope the Centre would rectify this injustice being meted out to the poor and the tribal people of Odisha by not sanctioning houses.

“Odisha is the only state in the country which is more frequently affected by natural calamities and our repeated demand for special consideration in this regard has not been addressed in the Budget,” the Odisha CM added.

Further, the Chief Minister said; “The focus of budget on technology and infrastructure-led growth will have a positive impact. Proposed technology-led development in health and education will help the country to a large extent in this pandemic situation.”

“The Production Linked Initiative schemes in fourteen sectors and extension of Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme would be helpful in mitigating supply-side constraints,” he said.

The Chief Minister, however, said that slashing of sectoral allocation in critical sectors like agriculture and farmers’ welfare, higher education, rural development and women & child development could hamper inclusive growth.

“Reduction in MGNREGS in a pandemic situation is not going to help poor people. Already, there are serious issues of offtake by FCI leading to dislocation in paddy procurement. Further, reduction in food subsidy under NFSA will put farmers in serious trouble. This needs to be reconsidered,” Patnaik said.

The Chief Minister went on to say that the Union Budget did not address the issue of price rise and inflation which has heavily impacted the middle class and poor people.

“Budget has not addressed price rise being faced by people. To compound this further, there is a sharp decline in LPG subsidy. This will affect household economics very badly and women will bear the brunt of LPG price rise,”

“The increasing level of Cess and Surcharge is shrinking the mandated transfers of share tax due to the States. More than 20 percent of the Union Taxes are proposed to be collected through levy of Cess and Surcharge which is against the spirit of co-operative federalism,” the Chief Minister of Odisha said in the reaction.

Expressing happiness, Patnaik said that “Odisha Millet Mission” has been a game-changer in promoting nutritional security and augmenting farmers’ income. “I am happy that Government of India has recognized the importance of millet in the Union Budget in the context of declaration of 2023 as International Year of Millets by United Nations,” he further said.