Ink Hurled At Kanhaiya Kumar In Lucknow; Party Leaders Claim It Was ‘Acid’

Lucknow: Ink was allegedly thrown at former Jawaharlal Nehru student and Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar at the Congress office in Lucknow on Tuesday.

However, Congress leaders claimed that “acid” was thrown at Kanhaiya Kumar and not ink.

According to India Today report, “The accused tried to throw acid at Kanhaiya Kumar but failed to do so,” Congress leaders said

The party workers have caught the accused but have not revealed any details about him yet.

The incident took place this morning when Kumar had gone for do door-to-door campaigning to seek votes for the Congress candidates in Lucknow.