Congress Leader Kantilal Bhuria Sparks Controversy: ‘Men with Two Wives to Get Rs 2 Lakh’

Madhya Pradesh: During a recent political rally, Congress leader Kantilal Bhuria made a controversial announcement that men with two wives would receive financial aid of Rs 2 lakh. In addition, he stated that if the party, voted to power, women would receive Rs 1 lakh annually through the party’s Mahalaxmi scheme.

“After the Congress government comes to power, Rs 1 lakh will be credited in the account of every woman, which is promised in our manifesto. Those who have two wives will be getting Rs 2 lakh,” Bhuria, the party’s Lok Sabha candidate from Ratlam, said at a rally in Sailana in the presence of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh and the party’s state unit chief Jitu Patwari.

Bhuria, the former Union minister for tribal affairs during the previous Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government, drew a sharp response from the ruling BJP after his recent remarks. The BJP has called for action from the Election Commission against the 73-year-old leader.

Madhya Pradesh BJP spokesperson Narendra Saluja uploaded the clip of Bhuria’s statement on X and tagged the Election Commission seeking action. In a post on X, Saluja wrote, “What an objectionable comment made by Congress’s Ratlam candidate Kantilal Bhuria about the head of the country, who represents 140 crore people of the country…Such is the cheap thinking of Congress…Election Commission should take cognizance and take action.”

Shehzad Poonawala, the BJP national spokesperson, criticised Bhuria, claiming that the Congress aimed to reward those who are allowed to have multiple marriages under their personal law.