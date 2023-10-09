BTS V aka Taehyung dances with RM at a party, rushes home to hold live session

Seoul: BTS leader RM and V aka Kim Taehyung stepped out of their home and attended the after-party of rapper-singer Lil Uzi Vert. After coming back home, V held a brief live session on Weverse and talked to the BTS ARMY. RM also posted comments and V responded to him too.

Several videos and pictures of RM aka Kim Namjoon and V emerged on social media platforms. In a video, RM was seen dancing, jumping and singing along with a group of people as they stood in a dimly lit room. RM and V also danced together in another video. They also posed for the camera while giving different expressions.

Later during his Weverse live, V said, “I drank. I went to an after-party with RM. I went over and drank a bit. I thought I would get drunk so I came home right away. What was funny was it was really loud over there but I said, ‘I want to do Weverse live! Let’s do it here.’ At the after-party, it would be weird to have Weverse live. So I took the cab and came home to do this.”

🎥 #V's reaction when he saw #RM hyung's messages during the his weverse live.. so cute 🥹🥺 pic.twitter.com/dDxd0pn890 — BTS Updates, News & Charts ⁷ (@_BTSMoments_) October 8, 2023

V also talked about the party. He said, “Lil Uzi is a very awesome and cute rapper, and it was his party.” When asked what he would do next, he said, “I have to sleep now. I am drunk. I will sleep while watching Netflix…What am I watching? It’s an animation on Netflix. I’m watching Hell’s Paradise. I watched most of it…If I can’t fall asleep, I will come back again.”

📸 BTS' RM / Kim Namjoon and V / Kim Taehyung attended the concert after-party of Lil Uzi Vert! 😍💜pic.twitter.com/q4gjQVK84T — SK POP (@SKPopCulture) October 8, 2023

BTS leader RM also posted several messages on his live session. RM wrote in the comments section, “Taehyungah, you did well. I’m also going home. Love you.” V asked, “Shouldn’t we have (said bye) there.” RM replied, “That’s right. You went away without even being able to say bye.”

“Oooo!!! Hey… Namjoooonnnsss…”

–@BTS_twt Tae seeing comments from Namjoon during his WeLive Tae is just like me when I see Namjoon’s post on IG… 🙈🙈🙈#BTS #Taehyung #V #RM pic.twitter.com/IHFq7GWpyB — Sari Setiogi Griberg (@setiogi) October 8, 2023