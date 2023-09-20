BTS renews their contract with HYBE till 2025

Seoul: Popular K-pop group BTS has once again renewed their contracts with agency HYBE. BigHit Music also donated 1 billion won ($750,000) in BTS ARMY’s name as a thanks of gratitude to the group and fans.

On September 20, HYBE shared, “The board of directors has completed [their decision] on renewing the exclusive contracts of all seven members of BIGHIT MUSIC’s artist BTS.”

After making their debut in June 2013, all seven of the BTS members renewed with BIGHIT MUSIC in October 2018, more than one year before their original contracts were set to expire. This marks the second contract renewal from all the members, signaling their continuation as a team after wrapping up all their military enlistment duties by around 2025.

Following the news, RM posted a photo of his contract as well as a message for ARMY: