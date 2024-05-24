Kartik Aaryan and Madhuri Dixit’s Sweet Rasmalai Moment on Dance Show Finale

Kartik Aaryan, currently basking in the prime of his career, is gearing up to dazzle the box office and win the hearts of Indian audiences with his much-awaited film “Chandu Champion” produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Kabir Khan. The charming actor, who’s no stranger to hard work and dramatic body transformations, was the special guest on the season finale of a popular dance reality show ‘Dance Deewane’. Sharing the stage with the ever-graceful Madhuri Dixit and the ever-fit Suniel Shetty, Kartik was given a delightfully sweet welcome with his favourite Indian dessert, ‘ras malai’.

What made this moment extra sweet was that Kartik has been off sugar for over a year and a half, dedicating himself to a strict and challenging diet for his role in “Chandu Champion”. His commitment to maintaining a chiselled physique for the film is no small feat, and the ras malai served as a cheeky nod to his favourite indulgence. As Madhuri and Suneil presented him with the treat, the moment was filled with playful banter and shared laughter, celebrating his perseverance and discipline.

Madhuri Dixit and Suneil Shetty couldn’t help but heap praise on Kartik for his dedication and versatility. Madhuri, with her signature smile, admired how Kartik’s transformative journey for his roles reflects his deep passion for acting and wished him luck. Suneil, always the fitness enthusiast, applauded Kartik’s all-in approach, joking that the ras malai was a well-deserved reward for his hard work. Both veterans expressed their excitement for “Chandu Champion”, confidently predicting it to be a blockbuster hit.

As the ‘Dance Deewane’ finale wrapped up, the air was filled with good vibes and hearty congratulations for Kartik Aaryan. With the support and best wishes of Bollywood stalwarts and a highly anticipated release on the horizon, Kartik’s star is set to shine even brighter. The ras malai moment was not just a playful indulgence but also a sweet symbol of Kartik’s journey and the success that awaits with “Chandu Champion”.