Netizens Applaud ‘Satyanaas’ Song from “Chandu Champion” say “Yeh song pe theatre pe sab train dance shuru kar denge..”

Kartik Aaryan is already the talk of the town as his trailer of the latest film, “Chandu Champion,” has struck a chord with audiences. And now with the vibrant and catchy track, “Satyanas.”, the song has rapidly become a favourite among fans, creating waves across social media platforms with netizens showering it with praise.

Kartik Aaryan’s power-packed dance moves are getting rave reviews from the audiences. The netizens are already going berserk with their favourite star setting fire on screen with the new track. One netizen said

“Satyanaas is so catchy!! Am vibing on this already😭💃🏻

Kartik’s flawless steps plus Arijit Da’s magical voice never disappoints👏🏻”

A die-hard fan commented ” Thank you @TheAaryanKartik @ipritamofficial #ArijitSingh for this amazing song. Finally a brilliant brilliant composition after so long ❤️

#Satyanaas is a bangerrrrrrrrr!”

An admirer of Kartik said

“#KartikAaryan in a never seen before avatar…too much excited now for #ChanduChampion 🔥 This song is too Fresh 🔥”

A fan quipped ” Yeh song pe theatre pe sab train dance shuru kar denge frrrr🔥>>>>>

#ChanduChampion increasing the interest with each & every move 😂🔥

#KartikAaryan 🫶 @TheAaryanKartik

The song’s success is a testament to Kartik Aaryan’s star power and the dedicated effort he gave to this song. As netizens continue to shower the song with praise, “Satyanaas” is poised to remain a favourite for a long time now.

Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, ‘Chandu Champion’ is set for a June 14, 2024 release, and is poised to leave an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences worldwide.