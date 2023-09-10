BTS Member J-hope Slays in Viral Military Pics

Seoul: BTS member J-hope who is currently serving his mandatory military service took the internet by storm. The singer’s latest pictures from the military went viral.

Reportedly, the pictures were shared by J-hope’s comrade in the army. The caption on the post had a sweet message that read, “Hoseokie Hyung, who brought me unforgettable, precious memories..I was motivated by you and feel so grateful for the time we had. Wish u stay safe for the rest of your service and discharge without being injured. Will be always rooting for u. (sic).” His fans, who await the rapper’s comeback, re-shared the photos in excitement.

J-hope’s viral photos received immense love from his fans and followers. The army was way too excited and couldn’t stop gushing over his looks. They flooded the comment section with hearts and heart-eye emojis. One of the users wrote, “How does this man look sexy in all he wears, We missed you Hobii, Stay safe.” Another user commented, “Yes.. missing him..will always be my sunshine.” J-hope’s fans also appreciated his dedication and wrote, “The sun keeps shining brightly even though it’s raining and flooding here… Love you j-hope (sic).”