Bargarh Suicide Pact: Brother, Sister Die; Mother Critical

Bargarh: In an unfortunate incident, brother and sister died after consuming poison while their mother is critical at Masterpada in Sohela of Bargarh district.

Three members of the family drank poison in a suicide bid. All were admitted to the hospital in a critical condition. Brother and sister died during treatment while mother is undergoing treatment in critical condition at Sohela health centre.

While the brother died while undergoing treatment in Burla, his sister died on the way to Burla.

According to the information, after the death of the father, the whole family was living under mental duress. They are said to have taken such an extreme decision due to frustration.

According to the information, Kumodini Sahu, wife of late Arjun Sahu, son son Bansidhar Sahu and daughter Subaran Mahajan closed the door of the house after drinking poison.

It has been reported that they have taken such a decision at 11 am today. Neighbor informed the police after sensing trouble.

Immediately, the police reached the spot, broke the door and rescued them in a critical condition. All of them have been admitted to Sohela Hospital. While his brothers and sisters died there, the mother’s condition is stated to be critical.

It is said after the death of Arjun Sahu who is the head of the family, the whole family was devastated, which forced them to take drastic step.