Odisha Chief Secy Reviews Preparations Ahead of President Droupadi Murmu’s visit

Bhubaneswar: In view of the forthcoming visit of President Droupadi Murmu to Odisha to attend various programmes, a high-level preparatory meeting was held at the administrative level under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena.

The Chief Secretary has emphasized making the President’s visit programme flawless. Mr Jena has directed the concerned District Collectors and departmental officials to supervise all the preparations before the President’s visit in the meeting held at Lok Seva Bhawan conference hall.

President Murmu will visit Mayurbhanj, Jharsuguda and Sambalpur districts for 3 days in the first phase from November 20 to 22 this month to attend various programmes, while in the second phase, she will reach Bhubaneswar on November 26 in the afternoon and will join the Boita Bandana festival in Paradip on November 27.

Development Commissioner and Additional Chief Secretary Ms. Anu Garg, Additional Chief Secretary of Home Department Mr DK Singh, DG Police Mr Sunil Kumar Bansal, Commissioner of Police Mr Saumendra Priyadarshi, Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh, Principal Secretaries of concerned departments of the state administration, senior officers, Intelligence Department and other officials in charge of security were present in the meeting.

Home Department Special Secretary Santosh Bala gave detailed information regarding the visit of the Hon’ble President of India.

All the programs including accommodation, security arrangements, responsibilities of program coordination officers, carcade arrangements, barricading arrangements on the roads during the visit, transportation arrangements, food inspection, road maintenance, medical care, sanitation, drinking water supply, stage preparation, audience seating arrangements, barricading arrangements, required number of passes etc were thoroughly discussed in the meeting.