Seoul: The music video for Jungkook’s FIFA World Cup 2022 Soundtrack “Dreamers” (featuring Fahad Al Kubaisi) surpassed 200 million views on YouTube, meaning that it took about approximately one year, five days, and 10 hours to achieve this milestone.

Earlier in September, Jungkook’s solo song “Seven” became BTS’s fastest solo music video to surpass 200 million views.