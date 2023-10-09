BTS Jungkook to hold Golden Live On Stage concert in Seoul next month

Seoul: BTS member Jungkook will hold a Live On Stage concert for his fans next month celebrating his solo album Golden. Taking to Weverse, BTS agency BigHit Music shared a post on Sunday making the announcement.

The show will be held in Seoul where Jungkook will perform several tracks from the album. The details about the online streaming are yet to be announced.

The statement read, “Hello. This is BigHit Music. We are excited to announce Jungkook’s Golden Live On Stage with the fans on Monday, November 20, 2023, celebrating the release of Jungkook’s solo album, Golden. [Jungkook Golden Live On Stage]- Date: 8 PM, Monday, November 20, 2023 (KST), Location: Jangchung Arena (Jung-gu, Seoul), More information regarding the online streaming will be provided in a separate notice.”

It concluded, “Jungkook Golden Live On Stage will feature performances of various tracks in the album. We eagerly anticipate your love and support you’ll bring to this unique showcase with the artist. Jungkook Golden Live On Stage will be available to the ARMY Membership holders and Weverse Shop GLOBAL album purchasers. More details will follow in upcoming separate notices. Thank you.”