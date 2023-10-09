Odisha CM Launches ‘Drink From Tap’ Scheme

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday launched the ‘Drink From Tap’ scheme in 149 suburbs of five metropolis areas and 13 cities of the state at a programme organised at the Lok Seva Bhawan here.

Launching the facility on the third anniversary of the scheme, the Chief Minister said that 24X7 ‘Drink From Tap’ scheme will be effective in Rairangpur, Birmitrapur, Rajgangpur, Champua, and Nimapada from Monday, In addition, this drinking water scheme will be available in several suburbs in Brahmapur (37), Bhubaneswar (27), Cuttack (21), Rourkela (20), Sundargarh (17), Besnagar (6), Khurda (4), Jatni (3), Hinjilikatur (3), Ladbil (2) and Joda (1) and four each in Keonjhar and Anandpur from today.

An additional 12 lakh people in these areas would be benefitted from the implementation of the scheme.

The ‘Drink From Tap’ scheme aimed at providing clean drinking water to every family is being implemented in mission mode. The ‘Drink From Tap’ scheme was started in 12 pilot zones of Bhubaneswar and Puri in September 2020. In 2021, Puri became the first city in the country to get a drink from a tap facility.