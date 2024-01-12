BTS’ Jungkook Breaks Record With FOUR Nominations At ‘2024 People’s Choice Awards’

Seoul: BTS’ Jungkook has achieved an unprecedented feat by securing nominations in four categories at the upcoming ‘2024 People’s Choice Awards’. The list of nominees, revealed on the 11th, includes Jungkook in the running for ‘The Male Artist of the Year’, ‘The Pop Artist of the Year’, ‘The New Artist of the Year’ and ‘The Collaboration Song of the Year’.

This remarkable achievement establishes Jungkook as the K-pop solo artist with the most nominations in the history of the ‘People’s Choice Awards’. Notably, the entire BTS group was nominated in four categories in both 2018 and 2020, but Jungkook’s individual recognition this year is a testament to his growing influence in the global music scene.

The ‘People’s Choice Awards’, an annual U.S. awards ceremony that has been a staple since 1975, celebrates accomplishments in popular culture spanning movies, TV, and music. Determined by public votes, the awards ceremony, now in its 49th year, is scheduled to be broadcast on February 18, airing on NBC, E!, and the streaming service Peacock.

Jungkook’s nomination in the ‘Pop Artist of the Year’ category is particularly noteworthy, given the significant contributions made by female artists such as Taylor Swift, Doja Cat, and Miley Cyrus in the global music market over the past year. His presence as the sole male solo artist among the ‘Pop Artist of the Year’ nominees underscores his impact on the music industry.

In the ‘Collaboration Song of the Year’ category, Jungkook secured a nomination for his solo single ‘Seven (feat. Latto)’, released in July of the previous year. Fans are eagerly anticipating whether Jungkook will achieve a consecutive win in this category, as he previously took home the ‘Collaboration Song of the Year’ award at the ‘2022 People’s Choice Awards’ for his collaboration with Charlie Puth on the song ‘Left and Right’. The prospect of a back-to-back victory adds an extra layer of excitement to the anticipation surrounding the awards ceremony.