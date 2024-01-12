PM Modi Inaugurates Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu in Navi Mumbai

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu in Navi Mumbai today. Modi took a walkthrough of the photo gallery and a showcase model of Atal Setu.

The Prime Minister posted on X:

“Delighted to inaugurate Atal Setu, a significant step forward in enhancing the ‘Ease of Living’ for our citizens. This bridge promises to reduce travel time and boost connectivity, making daily commutes smoother.”

The Prime Minister was accompanied by the Governor of Maharashtra, Shri Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers of Maharashtra, Shri Devendra Fadnavis and Shri Ajit Pawar.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri – Nhava Sheva Atal Setu

The Prime Minister’s vision is to improve the ‘ease of mobility’ of citizens by strengthening urban transport infrastructure and connectivity. In line with this vision, the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), now named ‘Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri – Nhava Sheva Atal Setu’ has been built. The foundation stone of the bridge was laid by the Prime Minister in December 2016.

Atal Setu has been constructed at a total cost of more than Rs 17,840 crore. It is about a 21.8 km long 6-lane bridge having about 16.5 km length over the sea and about 5.5 km on the land. It is the longest bridge in India and also the longest sea bridge in India. It will provide faster connectivity to Mumbai International Airport and Navi Mumbai International Airport and will also reduce the travel time from Mumbai to Pune, Goa and South India. It will also improve connectivity between Mumbai Port & Jawaharlal Nehru Port.