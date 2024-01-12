Ashwini Vaishnaw To Flag Off New Memu Train Service Between Gopinathpur Nilgiri & Balasore

Bhubaneswar: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will flag off the Gopinathpur Nilgiri-Balasore new MEMU train service, dedicate the Balasore-Gopinathpur Nilgiri passenger line and lay the foundation stone for the subway & inaugurate PRS booking counter at Betnoti railway station on Saturday.

With the inauguration of a new passenger line between Gopinathpur Nilgiri and Balasore, the people of this area will be able to avail of passenger train services for the very first time. Three pairs of MEMU trains will run over this route daily.

Similarly, the new PRS Counter at Betnoti will be beneficial for the passengers of the area for booking reserved tickets.

As a part of providing more passenger amenities and safety, a Subway will be constructed at Betnoti Station. It will ensure smooth entry and exit of passengers to the station and the residents will be able to commute through the subway without crossing the railway track.